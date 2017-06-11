StatPro signs up to Cloud Security Alliance

28 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Europe, United Kingdom, Switzerland By Asia Asset Management

StatPro Group plc (StatPro), a UK-based provider of cloud-based portfolio analytics and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

The CSA is the world’s leading organisation dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. It harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events, and products.

In 2011, StatPro launched the industry’s first cloud-based portfolio analytics platform. The analytics provider now claims to be the leading cloud-based performance and risk analytics solution utilising advanced cloud technologies, with multiple providers in global locations.

“We look forward to being active members of the Cloud Security Alliance and continuing our commitment to best information security practices and sharing our knowledge and experience with the community,” comments Neil Smyth, StatPro’s marketing and IT director in a statement on April 27. “We and our clients place enormous importance on the confidentiality and integrity of data within the Revolution platform. Adding the CSA to our list of cloud security partners was the logical next step as we continue our cloud-based strategy.”

Client data and information security is a critical component when offering a cloud-based service to the global investment management industry. According to StatPro’s statement, joining the CSA will help maintain the group’s high levels of awareness and best practices in this area, as well as providing it with an opportunity to work with other corporate members to help advance cloud security technologies.

StatPro says its multi-asset class analytics platform helps its clients increase AUM, improve client service, meet tough regulations, and reduce costs. The firm has grown its annualised recurring revenue from less than £1 million (US$1.29 million) in 1999 to around £53 million following the announcement of its acquisition of Swiss financial services giant UBS’s buyside risk and performance analytics toolbox UBS Delta in April this year. Approximately 80% of its recurring revenues are generated outside the UK.