Rationalising liquidity risk

22 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Colin Zhong*

It is not surprising that liquidity risk has risen up the agenda for executives in the financial services industry. Regulation and banks’ retrenchment from market-making activities have fundamentally changed market liquidity conditions. In a new State Street survey1 more than half of respondents (globally) said they are spending more time in conversations with senior management about liquidity compared to a year ago. While much of the increased regulatory changes are taking place in the US and Europe, regulators within the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) are also looking to tighten liquidity requirements for the insurance and asset management sectors, in particular.

Challenges in managing liquidity risk can have far-reaching consequences for any financial institution. Our research revealed that 30% of respondents said portfolios had become less liquid in the past two years. Within APAC, more than half of the institutional investors (52%) surveyed believe that decreased market liquidity is a secular shift, requiring a new strategic approach in order to succeed in the new and complex environment. For fund managers looking to anticipate liquidity flows, especially in times of heightened market volatility and potential event risk, this creates a need for new technologies and expertise.

Reflecting this challenge, more than three-fifths of respondents cited current market conditions as impacting their investment management strategy, with almost a third rating this impact as significant. This figure rises to 90% for APAC respondents, with 36% of APAC rating this impact as significant. The increasing complexity of investment portfolios can make it difficult to see the full picture of portfolio liquidity – especially when these exposures are allocated across multiple funds, asset classes and third-party managers.

Consequently, both managers and investors are now focussed on upgrading both their liquidity risk measurement frameworks and reporting. They are taking concerted measures to improve the liquidity profile in their portfolios to cope with decreased market liquidity.

What are the challenges for investors and managers when measuring and reporting amid the new liquidity conditions? How can they gain a deeper understanding of their liquidity risk to help shape their investment strategies going forward?

A clear view on liquidity risk

Despite the fact that many institutional investors and managers are conscious of the need to measure and report liquidity at both the security and fund level, they find it difficult to do so in practice. Some 42% of all respondents in the State Street survey said they faced either a significant or moderate challenge in reporting their liquidity position to their boards or to the regulators, with respondents from APAC registering a similar figure (43%). The situation is exacerbated by the need also to understand redemption patterns under both normal and stressed conditions.

Some investors and managers will need to completely overhaul their systems for measuring and reporting liquidity risk. The State Street survey highlighted that 36% of APAC respondents plan to invest in improving their risk-reporting capabilities, with a much higher figure – 44% – observed globally.

Making risk analytic tools work for you

Attaining a real-time and granular view of liquidity risk is needed to comprehensively report portfolio positions to investors, regulators and other stakeholders. But this insight is also critical to investment decision-making. Investors require a holistic and firm-wide view on liquidity, to understand where their exposures might be concentrated. And the liquidity characteristics of the underlying assets (i.e. understanding the exposure on a position level) should always be considered by investors.

By doing so, managers may be able to minimise the impact of market shocks on portfolios by assessing the effects of changes in costs and liquidity, valuing portfolios and asset classes as well as optimising solutions to meet the institution’s liquidity and capital needs. Getting these processes right will enable better communication around liquidity to all stakeholders.

Another key priority for any liquidity risk measurement framework is being able to stress-test key risk measures, including various measures of liquidity, across different market conditions, using both historical and forward-looking insight.

Powerful risk analytics will be vital to help investors understand a fund’s investment strategy and portfolio positioning, and how managers navigate a changing liquidity environment. Keeping investors well-informed may reduce the likelihood that they will withdraw money from funds at times of heightened market volatility.

A new roadmap for liquidity risk management

Only by understanding, measuring and reporting liquidity risk are investors and managers able to manage the liquidity profile of their investment portfolios in the increasingly dynamic way that market conditions demand.

The changed market environment requires investors and managers to develop a holistic approach toward viewing their liquidity positions, particularly across today’s complex multi-asset portfolios. As our research underscores, many are already investing in a combination of advanced analytical tools, sophisticated risk modelling capabilities, and systems to report in near real-time on changing liquidity conditions.

*Colin Zhong is head of global markets, Asia Pacific at State Street