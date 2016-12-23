James Ong joins SSGA as MD, head of client relationships for Southeast Asia

20 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, USA By Asia Asset Management

James Ong has left HSBC Global Asset Management (HSBC Global AM) to join State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) as managing director and head of client relationship management for Southeast Asia.

James Ong

Based in Singapore, he reports to June Wong, head of SSGA Asia ex-Japan, who comments: “James’ deep familiarity with central banks, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, foundations, endowments and insurance clients are greatly aligned with our team. He is a fantastic addition to our team in the Asia-Pacific region as we build out our intermediary business.”

Mr. Ong previously looked after HSBC Global AM’s Southeast Asian institutional business, and before that held a similar position at UOB Asset Management. He brings to his new role at SSGA over 20 years’ sales experience across institutional and intermediary channels.

Ms. Wong adds: “Markets continue to be volatile, triggered by a range of geopolitical factors. Investors need to think differently about their investment strategies to navigate the challenges ahead. It is important for them to have a partner with a strong track record working with institutions in Asia Pacific.”

SSGA, which had AUM of US$2.24 trillion as of December 31, 2015, is the investment management arm of US-based worldwide financial services holding company State Street Corporation.