Aisling Keane returns to State Street to head up Asian alternatives operations

18 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Middle East, USA, Europe, Ireland, Africa By Asia Asset Management

Aisling Keane has returned to State Street Corporation (State Street) as head of alternative investment solutions (AIS) for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region following three years in senior management positions at BNP Paribas Securities Services and Credit Suisse. She replaces Bob Keogh, who recently returned to Dublin, Ireland to head up the firm’s EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) AIS business.

Aisling Keane

Based in Hong Kong, Ms. Keane – who previously worked at State Street for 16 years in a variety of roles in Dublin and Hong Kong, including head of international fund services, APAC – will be responsible for leading the company’s hedge fund, private equity and real estate servicing business in the region, where she has a strong track record in building and leading successful alternatives businesses.

Paul Fleming, executive vice president and global head of hedge funds for AIS at State Street, remarks: “Asia-Pacific has been one of the most significant growth areas for our alternative servicing business. With Aisling’s extensive industry expertise, we will continue to deliver innovative solutions and unparalleled service to alternatives managers who need real-time processing solutions.”

Ian Martin, head of State Street’s global services and global exchange business for APAC, adds: “We see the long-term institutional appetite for alternatives assets continuing, as institutional investors seek to improve risk-adjusted returns in today’s low growth environment. Our study of official institutions shows, for example, 88% of government pension funds plan to increase their allocation to real estate over the next three years1.”

He continues: “Aisling will play an integral role in deepening our commitment to meet the region’s growing demand for alternative investment servicing.”

The US financial services firm first established a presence in APAC as an alternative funds service provider in 2010 when it acquired Mourant International Finance Administration, with locations in Hong Kong and Singapore. Regionally, the company currently offers real estate, hedge fund and private equity servicing in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Australia. As of June 30 this year, State Street had US$28 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2 trillion in AUM.

1 State Street 2015 Official Institutions Survey conducted by Oxford Economics during September and October 2015