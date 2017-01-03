Thailand crowned Asia Pacific’s best-performing stock market in 2016

03 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam By Asia Asset Management

Thailand was named the best-performing stock market in Asia Pacific for 2016 by Bloomberg, with its benchmark Thai SET50 Index achieving year-to-date returns of 18.8%.



The market was buoyed by a sharp decline in oil prices - which bolstered the country’s current account surplus and its local currency. The stability of the Thai baht also played a role in increasing the attractiveness of local stocks to foreign investors.



Indonesia came in second place, with the Jakarta Composite Index soaring to 16%; followed by the Ho Chi Minh Stock Index which grew by 14.7% over the previous year. Taiwan also stood out from its counterparts with the Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index achieving double digit growth of 10.79%.



Meanwhile, China was dubbed the worst performer of the year, with the CSI 300 Index succumbing to losses of up to 11.5% due to continuous outflow of capital and depreciation of the renminbi.



Controversy-riddled Malaysia also recorded below-par performance, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI dropping by as much as 3.4%. This was partly due to the recurring defaults of the government-owned 1MDB fund (1Malaysia Development Berhad), which majorly dampened confidence in the country’s assets.



The Philippines was also on the list of worst performers, with the Philippines Stock Exchange PSEi Index falling by 1.6%.