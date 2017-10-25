Style Research sets up shop in Asia Pacific

25 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Japan, United Kingdom, Canada By Asia Asset Management

London-based investment analytics and portfolio communications outfit Style Research has opened new offices in Tokyo and Melbourne and made two senior hires as part of its expansion efforts in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The firm has hired Jamie Spark as managing director for the region, who brings with him 27 years of experience in the funds services industry, according to an October 23 company statement. He will be based in Style Research’s Melbourne office.

Mr. Spark has previously held leadership positions at OneVue Fund Services, Citigroup, RBC, and several boutique service providers.

Style Research has also appointed CJ Zou, who will be based in the firm’s Tokyo office, as client relationship manager for Asia Pacific. According to a report from news portal finenews.asia, Mr. Zou was most recently a local consultant for Style Research, after being head of marketing and sales at quantitative investment tools provider Quant Shop in Tokyo.

Mr. Spark will report to Kirsten English, chief executive officer of Style Research, while Mr. Zou will report to Mr. Spark.

“Jamie and CJ are key to better serving the Asia Pacific and expanding our foothold in the region,” Ms. English says in the statement. “With their expertise and leadership, we’ll ensure that current and future clients can access our full suite of analytical solutions, and deploy new products designed for the unique challenges of the region.”

“When Kirsten approached me with an offer to join Style Research, the choice was clear,” adds Mr. Spark. “Fund managers, asset owners and investment consultants in APAC need intuitive and approachable tools to form clear insights that lead to confident decisions. Style Research’s team is already servicing blue-chip firms in the region, and I’m eager to lead the charge for the expanded team.”

The firm recently launched Peer Insights, a solution that allows investment professionals to directly compare portfolios based on objective style factors.

Style Research claims to be the industry standard for factor-based investment analytics and portfolio communications. Its platform specialises in holdings-based style, risk and performance analysis of portfolios, funds and markets for asset managers, owners and investment consultants worldwide. With offices in the UK, US, Canada and now Asia Pacific, the firm says it serves a client base of over 300 institutions in nearly 30 countries.