Julian Anderson joins Sun Life from QBE Insurance

07 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Julian Anderson has joined Sun Life Financial (Sun Life) as head of strategic delivery and digital transformation in Hong Kong, effective November this year. He comes to the firm from QBE Insurance where he spent eight-and-a-half years working in Hong Kong and Australia with a geographic scope spanning multiple continents.

Mr. Anderson will report to Jason Dehni, chief executive officer of Sun Life Hong Kong, who remarks: “Serving as a member of the Hong Kong executive team, Julian will develop world-class program delivery capabilities and further build on a culture of execution discipline and excellence.”

Mr. Anderson is currently based in Hong Kong and has over 15 years of experience in the insurance market in a variety of roles including as an insurance broker, software developer, business analyst, project manager and portfolio manager. He has a strong track record in project management and delivery, having successfully executed a variety of highly complex and strategic projects in the M&A and IT domain spanning multiple jurisdictions.

“I am honoured to take up this new challenge and will leverage my diversified experience in managing strategic projects to drive programs for fulfilling the mission of Sun Life Hong Kong,” says Mr. Anderson, who will work closely with his colleagues across the Hong Kong business and regional office, as well as with external partners, to deliver on the highest priority programs and initiatives critical to achieving Sun Life Hong Kong’s strategic ambitions.

In addition, Mr. Anderson will also lead the delivery of Sun Life’s multi-year digital transformation program aimed primarily at delivering on the firm’s differentiated Client for Life Experience strategy as well as spearheading its process improvement program, The Brighter Way.

As of June 30 this year, the Canada-based Sun Life Financial group of companies had total AUM of C$865 billion (US$657.03 billion).