Sun Life Financial appoints Jeremy Young as chief marketing officer for Asia

14 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Canada-based insurance giant Sun Life Financial Inc (Sun Life) has appointed Jeremy Young as chief marketing officer (CMO) for Asia, with immediate effect.

Jeremy Young

Based in Hong Kong, he reports directly to Roger Steel, president of new markets and business development at Sun Life Asia, who comments: “With strong personal networks and a commitment to our high-performance culture, we are confident that Jeremy will transition smoothly into his new regional role. As an accomplished athlete, his energy, enthusiasm and can-do attitude will undoubtedly help us build our brand in Asia and support our global goal of building clients for life.”

Through working closely with the CMOs in the seven markets that Sun Life has a presence in within Asia, Mr. Young will concentrate on bolstering the delivery of client-centric solutions, driving the regional alignment and implementation of the brand, and leading client and adviser programmes for the firm.

Prior to taking on his new role, Mr. Young was CMO at Sun Life Hong Kong (SLHK), where he led the local brand positioning for Sun Life, as well as its marketing and product development. He initially joined SLHK as vice president of partnership distribution in 2008, a role in which he led the growth of its bancassurance and independent financial advisers businesses.

As of September 30, 2016, the Sun Life group of companies’ total AUM had reached US$908 billion.