Sun Life Financial poaches David Varley from AXA Hong Kong

03 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Canada By Asia Asset Management

David Varley has joined Sun Life Financial as chief of high net worth (HNW) and wealth structuring (Asia) in Hong Kong. He reports to Jason Dehni, chief executive officer of Sun Life Hong Kong.

David Varley

“We are glad to have David joining us. He will be working closely with the Sun Life regional office and country senior management from across the region to build a differentiated value proposition for our HNW clients, and servicing their Asia-based offshore protection and wealth structuring needs,” comments Mr. Dehni.

Mr. Varley will be responsible for building the firm’s service and holistic solutions platform for the HNW client segment for Sun Life Asia. This includes developing the regional strategy, building a best-in-class and integrated solutions offering, directly managing key partner relationships across the region (e.g., private banks, family offices, HNW brokers), managing related operations and marketing.

“I am glad to take up this new challenge and be able to make use of my expertise and network to enhance Sun Life Hong Kong’s HNW proposition,” says Mr. Varley, who brings with him a great deal of expertise in building world-class HNW solutions, including private placement life insurance, variable universal life, universal life, estate planning and wealth structuring.

Mr. Varley has extensive experience in working with private banks, family offices, law firms, private equity funds and trusts across multiple continents, as well directly serving the complex financial needs of HNW Clients and Families. Most recently, he was the head of HNW at AXA Hong Kong and the regional head of protection and health development at AXA Asia. Prior to this, he served in a number of senior roles, including head of international business at Aviva Hong Kong.

As of June 30 this year, the Sun Life Financial group of companies had total AUM of C$865 billion (US$657.03 billion).