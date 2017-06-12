Australia’s superannuation industry is at a turning point

12 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Australia’s superannuation industry is at a turning point, according to global consultant Mercer’s 2020 Super Fund Executive Report – Change or be Changed.

The country’s A$2.2 trillion (US$1.66 trillion) superannuation industry is expected to hit the $10 trillion mark by 2035. However, Mercer’s report finds many of today’s superannuation leaders are pre-occupied by regulatory uncertainty and change despite this growth.

Fifty-eight percent of funds regard government regulation and Australia’s Productivity Commission inquiry as their fund’s top risk, the report state. In addition, 55% nominate it as a dominant force influencing the industry.

The report exposes the high level of uncertainty within the sector, reaffirming that now is the time for fund trustees and executives to take ownership of what the fund can control to ensure long-term growth and sustainability, points out Ben Walsh, managing director and CEO of Mercer Australia.

The report also reveals that despite regulatory and industry pressure to merge, funds are taking a wait-and-see approach. In addition, it says 68% believe further consolidation of funds in the industry is inevitable in the next five years, but only 13% expect consolidation to affect their own fund.

“Some funds are waiting for others to choose, some are waiting to be told and others are just in denial. There is confusion within the industry regarding how to best approach consolidation and how APRA [Australian Prudential Regulation Authority] will interpret the scale test going forward,” says Mr. Walsh.

He continues: “The central issue is that the sub-scale tail of APRA-regulated funds face potential forced closure in the coming years, unless they can demonstrate that they are competitive and have a pathway for growth and sustainability.”

The study also finds inconsistencies in how funds are looking to grow. Specifically, a press statement from Mercer regarding the report notes, from a pool of leaders that believe consolidation to be the top driver of how funds will look in 2020, 71% expect organic growth tactics to be the largest source of member and AUM growth in the next five years, yet only 16% highlighted retention tactics as a strategic goal.

Funds should look at the opportunity and cost-benefit of having a strategic member growth and retention plan in place, it states in the report. It adds that a major challenge for funds will be investing in growth and retention while also maintaining brand, connection with members, and trusteeship without the need to merge.

“Small niche funds are very passionate about their brand identity and the connection they have with their members. Moreover, a trustee understands the aspiration of its members and a merger often presents a loss of brand, loss of governance structure and trusteeship,” says Mr. Walsh.

“Finding a way to achieve scale without merging is something Mercer is uniquely placed to assist the industry with. We believe scale can be achieved through outsourcing multiple parts of a fund’s front, middle and back office to materially reduce the cost base, enhance member service and engagement and, importantly, maintain the fund’s branding and market position,” he concludes.

For the report, Mercer interviewed 41 fund executives whose funds accounted for $112 billion in total assets held by 1.7 million superannuation members.