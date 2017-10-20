Temasek International unveils senior appointments

20 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Singapore, Southeast Asia By Asia Asset Management

Temasek International (TI), the asset management arm of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings (Temasek), has announced several senior level appointments and additional roles for top officials.

TI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lee Theng Kiat will now also be the deputy chairman, the company says in a statement posted on its website. Temasek CEO Ho Ching will remain chairman of TI.

Dilhan Pillay has been named deputy CEO. Mr. Pillay, who was TI’s president, will remain as its head of Americas, and joint head of the enterprise development group, the investment group, and Singapore.

Chia Song Hwee has been appointed as TI's chief operating officer and president. He will also continue to be joint head of the company’s investment group, portfolio management group, and Singapore.

Tan Chong Lee has been appointed president of TI, and will remain head of Europe, Southeast Asia, as well as joint head of the portfolio management group.

TI describes the appointments as preparation for its “next phase of development as an active investor, a forward-looking institution and a trusted steward”.

“As our organisation and the operating environment evolve, the need to operate with agility, alignment and accountability has never been more important. It is critical for us to build a strong culture of ownership within our firm and our people,” Mr. Lee says in the October 16 statement.

A Singapore-based fund manager, who declined to be named due to company policy, tells Asia Asset Management that the appointments are likely be part of long-term succession plans at the Temasek group.

“We could see Mr. Pillay taking on bigger responsibilities over the medium term,” the fund manager says.

Mr. Pillay, who holds a Master of Laws degree from Cambridge University, joined Temasek in 2010 from the law firm WongPartnership LLP, where he was the managing partner. He has over 20 years of experience in the legal profession.