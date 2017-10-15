T. Rowe Price makes two senior hires in Japan

06 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, USA By Asia Asset Management

T. Rowe Price Group (T. Rowe Price) has strengthened its capabilities in Japan with two senior management hires.

Yasuo Miyajima

Yasuo Miyajima comes in to the global investment management firm as Japan head of its institutional investors business, while Kuniaki Doi joins as head of its retail business in the country.

“Mr. Doi and Mr. Miyajima are seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the industry, and their appointments will bolster our business as we continue to respond to the increasingly diverse and complex needs of our clients in the region,” says Naoyuki Honda, representative, head of Japan business, in a September 5 company statement.

“We are making a significant contribution towards our clients’ success in Japan by offering our exceptional management strategies and new management resources.”

Mr. Miyajima, whose new job will involve him engaging with institutional investors in Japan, brings with him over 20 years of professional experience through various roles in the financial industry.

Kuniaki Doi

He was most recently with Prudential Investment Management Japan, where he oversaw the full integration of that company’s sales division.

Prior to that, Mr. Miyajima served as BlackRock Japan’s chief operating officer of institutional and retail business and head of institutional business. In this role, he helped establish a new business model for major financial institutions and pension funds using global resources, and pursued diverse management strategies and delivered solution-oriented services across asset classes.

Mr. Doi, who will lead T. Rowe Price’s retail business in Japan, has spent over two decades in sales, during which time he has worked closely with customers, and amassed a wide breadth of knowledge and experience in delivering quality solutions.

Prior to taking on his new role at T. Rowe Price, he was with Goldman Sachs, where his most recent position was as managing director and head of its third-party distribution team. Before that, Mr. Doi held investment management roles at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Founded in 1937 in the US, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price had US$903.6 billion in AUM as of June 30 this year.