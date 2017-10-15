Thomas Poullaouec hired as head of T. Rowe Price’s APAC multi-asset solutions business

12 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, USA, Europe, North America By Asia Asset Management

Thomas Poullaouec has been appointed head of multi-asset solutions for Asia Pacific (APAC) at T. Rowe Price Group Inc (T. Rowe Price).

Thomas Poullaouec

Before joining T. Rowe Price, Mr. Poullaouec spent nine years at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), where he was most recently the APAC managing director and head of strategy and research for its investment solutions group. Prior to that, he held various investment roles at French banking group BNP Paribas.

Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Poullaouec reports to Peter Austin, who is stationed at T. Rowe Price’s US headquarters in Baltimore and is its global head of multi-asset solutions and a member of its multi-asset investment team.

Remarking on Mr. Poullaouec’s appointment in a September 11 statement, Mr. Austin says: “Asia Pacific and global institutional investors are increasingly framing their investment objectives in the form of an outcome, not a benchmark return. This has led to a growing demand for customised multi-asset strategies, which draw from a wide opportunity set of investments to provide consistent outcomes.”

He adds: “The appointment of Thomas completes T. Rowe Price’s global multi-asset solutions footprint. His breadth of multi-asset experience and local know-how will further strengthen our ability to serve Asia Pacific institutional investors in this growing area.”

In his new role, Mr. Poullaouec is responsible for engaging with institutional investors in the APAC region on defined outcome investments and delivering targeted investment solutions to meet their needs.

Mr. Poullaouec is T. Rowe Price’s latest senior hire for its multi-asset division. In June, it appointed Lowell Yura as head of multi-asset solutions for North America, and Yoram Lustig as head of multi-asset solutions for Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

“Our multi-asset solutions capabilities emphasise on delivering bespoke solutions across a wide range of investor types and strategy designs. We are excited to broaden our engagement with investors in APAC by bringing a wide array of world-class global equity and fixed income strategies that represent as building blocks for our solutions,” Mr. Austin notes.

T. Rowe Price began managing multi-asset portfolios in 1990, according to the statement. The firm says its multi-asset solutions group leverages its global investment platform to achieve comprehensive asset allocation through a holistic combination of strategic portfolio design, tactical asset allocation, and active security selection.

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price claims to be the third largest US target date provider currently, as measured by AUM. Its multi-asset solutions group had US$265 billion in AUM as of June 30 this year, and total AUM of $903.6 billion.