TWSE records dismal trading volume in 2016

04 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Hui Ching-hoo

The Taiwanese stock market hit a 15-year low in trading volume for 2016, despite market-boosting incentives that were introduced by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) in 2016.

In light of the sagging volumes, market players have suggested that the bureau pursue a comprehensive taxation reform on top of the current initiatives introduced by the FSC, which includes relaxing the number of stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) eligible for day trading from 377 to 1,432 in February 2016.

According to the Taipei Times, the TWSE has recorded a decline in annual turnover for three consecutive years, with its turnover totaling NT$18.9 trillion (US$585.3 billion) - the lowest levels in 15 years. Additionally, the TWSE’s average daily turnover for 2016 was down by more than 18% year-on-year, to NT$75.5 billion.

Patrick Liao, vice president and head of quantitative index investment and equity investment at Fubon Asset Management, tells Asia Asset Management that the poor performance was partly due to market volatility and the overall pessimistic tone surrounding the implementation of the capital gains tax, which has been postponed to 2018.

“The decline [in transaction volume] is a structural issue. To fix the problem, the financial bureaus should carry out taxation reform on stock trading. Furthermore, Taiwan’s ETF market has become increasingly important which currently makes up of about 10% of total market turnover,” says Mr. Liao.

“The TWSE’s investment scope should be further diversified to provide more overseas exposure to investors so as to accommodate asset allocation demand especially for institutional investors. That will encourage more institutional capitals to stay in the territory. The relaxation on day trading can only help to boost short-term trading and speculation,” he concludes.