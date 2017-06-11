TWSE names new executive vice-president

18 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) has appointed Chang-Ching Lin as senior executive vice-president to succeed Naikuan Huang, who is retiring. Mr. Lin, who is currently senior executive vice-president of the Taiwan Futures Exchange, will officially take over from Dr. Huang on July 16.

A TWSE spokeswoman tells Asia Asset Management that the bourse’s board approved Mr. Lin’s appointment at a meeting on Tuesday (May 16). Mr. Lin will take over all of Dr. Huang’s responsibilities in leading the development of the bourse’s trading system, she says.

Dr. Huang, who joined the TWSE in December 2013, mainly oversees the bourse’s operating units, including systems, market data, corporate strategy and corporate communications.

He was assistant vice-president of the stock exchange’s computing operation department for two years before moving to the Taiwan Futures Exchange in December 2013 as senior executive vice-president.