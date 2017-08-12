Taiwan asset managers’ fee income at five-year high

24 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan asset managers’ management fee income hit a five-year high of NT$17.58 billion (US$576.67 million) in 2016, although the contribution to their total revenues fell due to business diversification.

According to research from Taipei-based Keystone Intelligence Inc (Keystone) released on July 21, the combined management fee income of the 38 registered asset managers in Taiwan was up 1.09% from NT$17.39 billion in 2015.

Their total revenue rose 1.2% to NT$29.3 billion in 2016 from NT$28.9 in 2015.

Keystone says management fee income accounted for 60% of the asset managers total revenues in 2016, the lowest share since 2012, and slightly down from 60.1% in 2015.

Donna Chen, founder and president of Keystone, says in the research that the share of fee income to revenues has consistently declined over the past few years.

Taiwanese asset managers are diversifying their business models away from managing onshore mutual funds, into playing the role of intermediaries or consultants for offshore fund products. That significantly increases their non-management fee income, Ms. Chen says.

The management fee income of Taiwanese asset managers rose 11% between 2012 and 2016, compared to a 53% jump in non-management fee income.

There were 766 onshore funds in Taiwan with total AUM of NT$2.21 trillion as of June 2017, up from 735 funds with NT$2.11 trillion AUM in January, according to data from the Securities Investment Trust & Consulting Association.