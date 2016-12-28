Taiwan’s FDI reaches US$10.63 billion as of November

28 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Foreign direct investments (FDI) into Taiwan saw an increase of 157.58% in the first 11 months of the year, to reach US$10.63 billion. This was despite a 9.35% decline in the number of FDI projects approved by the government, according to the latest statistics from the Investment Commission of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Taiwan attracted $228.96 million in inward investment from China from January to November this year, up 59.64% from the same period a year earlier. A total of 141 projects proposed by China-based enterprises were approved over the same period, amounting to $1.67 billion, totalling to 930 projects approved between June 30, 2009 and November 30, 2016.

Taiwan approved 465 outbound investment projects (excluding China) amounting to $11.25 billion in the first 11 months, up by 11.78% and 16.86% respectively compared with the same period in 2015.

Over the same period however, direct investment projects into China, which were proposed by Taiwan-based enterprises, dropped to 213, with total investments falling to $8.42 billion. The dip in investment by Taiwanese manufacturers into China can be attributed to changes in the Mainland business environment, such as increasing labour costs and land prices; while harsher investment standards are being imposed by Chinese authorities to protect greenfield industries.