Rui-Cang Li named chairperson of Taiwan’s FSC

25 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Executive Yuan, the executive branch of the central government of the Republic of China, has appointed Bank of Kaohsiung Managing Director Rui-Cang Li as the chairperson of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), replacing Ding Kung-wha effective October 27.

The appointment follows Mr. Ding resigning from his post in early October, only six months into the job, following criticism of the bureau’s handling of state-run institution Mega Financial Holdings’ breach of anti-money laundering laws in the US.

The company’s New York banking branch Mega International Commercial Bank was fined US$180 million by the New York State Department of Financial Services after being found guilty of violating regulations in August.

Mr. Li told local media that the FSC would place more emphasis on promoting financial technology (Fintech) among local lenders.

“Integration with Fintech will be a prevailing trend for the banking and financial industry. We will have more dialogue with the industry to have a better understanding on their views,” he remarked, adding that the FSC would also be more proactive in dealing with controversial issues such as Mega Bank and the recent TRF (target redemption forward) contract scandals, whereby nine local banks were penalised by the regulator for inappropriately selling the derivatives products.

Mr. Li has served as managing director of Bank of Kaohsiung since June 2008. Prior to that, he was a director at the Bank of Taiwan.