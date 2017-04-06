Taiwan’s BLF said to appoint four managers for US$3.6 billion fixed income mandate

06 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF), the administrative body of the island state’s worker pensions, has appointed four US fund managers for its US$3.6 billion Absolute Return Fixed Income mandate.

Asia Asset Management understands that the bureau has selected Fidelity International, Franklin Templeton Investments, American Century Investments, and TCW Group to manage the investments.

A BLF spokeswoman declined to comment.

The BLF had invited bids from qualified fund managers for two mandates – the Absolute Return Fixed Income and the Global ESG (environmental, social and governance) Quality Mix Equity Indexation – between December 15, 2016 and January 16, 2017.

According to the request for proposal for the former, four managers will be allocated $900 million each. Out of this, $400 million will be for the Labor Pension Fund’s (LPF) – the largest retirement programme for Taiwanese workers – defined contribution plan, and $300 million for its defined benefit plan. Of the balance, $100 million each will be for the Labor Insurance Fund – an insurance scheme for Taiwanese workers – and the National Pension Insurance Fund, an annuity programme for workers in Taiwan.

The BLF has set aside $2.4 billion for the Global ESG Quality Mix Equity Indexation mandate. The BLF spokeswoman says manager selection for this mandate has entered the “final stage”.

According to the BLF’s latest monthly report for its members, pension funds under its supervision had total AUM of NT$3.33 trillion (US$109.6 billion) at the end of February, up from NT$2.74 billion a year ago.