Taiwanese investors bullish on ETFs

19 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

October has been a hectic period for the Taiwanese exchange traded fund (ETF) market as eight new funds made their debuts on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). The newly-listed ETFs include the Cathay DJIA ETF and the Cathay DJIA Inverse 1X ETF, which went public on the TWSE on October 17.

The ETFs issued by Cathay Securities Investment Trust (Cathay SITC) provide investors with flexible ways to track the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index, a price-weighted average of 30 significant stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ, which includes well-known corporations such as Apple, Coca Cola, IBM, 3M and Visa.

The other six recently-listed products were the Fubon TAIEX Daily 2X Leveraged ETF, the Fubon TAIEX Daily -1X Inverse ETF, the Yuanta S&P GSCI Gold 1x Inverse ER Futures ETF, the Yuanta S&P GSCI Crude Oil 2x Leveraged ER Futures ETF, the Yuanta S&P GSCI Crude Oil 1x Inverse ER Futures ETF, and the Yuanta KOSPI 200 ETF.

Dr. Jun-ji Shih, chairman of the TWSE, attributes the accelerated growth of Taiwan’s ETF market in recent years to a decision to introduce leveraged and inverse products in 2014. “In particular, we’re pleased to see the addition of more ETF products tracking markets outside of Taiwan, which are proving particularly popular with investors and are helping to further internationalise the Taiwanese market,” he says.

There are currently 61 ETFs listed on the TWSE, amounting to NT$249.5 billion (US$7.9 billion) in AUM. As of October 14, ETFs represented 9.1% of total trading on the TWSE, at NT$7.29 billion.

Speaking to Asia Asset Management, Linda Luk, managing director of retail and intermediary business (Asia) at Vanguard Investments Hong Kong, comments that ETF assets in Asia have been growing at an annual rate of 27.3% over the past ten years. According to her, this is due to their transparency, diversification, low cost and tradability.

Ms. Luk anticipates the popularity of ETFs as a primary investment option will keep increasing as investors and financial advisers become better educated on how ETFs work.