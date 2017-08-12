Ten Taiwanese foreign managers apply for offshore fund incentive scheme

14 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Ten Taiwanese offshore asset managers have lodged applications to participate in the latest incarnation of the Financial Supervisory Commission’s (FSC) offshore fund incentive scheme, namely the “Plan to Encourage Stronger Business Ties in Taiwan for Offshore Funds”, which will become effective on October 1.

An FSC spokesperson tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) that the regulatory body has added new concessions aimed at enticing more foreign asset managers to participate in the scheme this year. The new incentives include an increase in permitted allocations to China’s A-share market for their offshore funds, up from 10% to 30% under this year’s incentive scheme.

The incentive scheme, which was first introduced by the FSC in 2013, aims to encourage Taiwan’s offshore fund managers to be more committed to the local fund management industry.

Under the scheme, qualified offshore fund managers are required to fulfill a number of criteria, such as increasing their investments in Taiwan and improving their services to Taiwanese customers. They can benefit from concessions such as faster approval for their retail funds.

The incentive scheme is reviewed on an annual basis and fund managers can only qualify for a 12-month inclusion period to the scheme on applying. As such, the qualified fund managers this year need to resubmit applications from the beginning of 2018 to renew their status, the spokesperson adds.

Donna Chen, founder and president of Keystone Intelligence Inc, tells AAM that the incentive scheme has become increasingly attractive to offshore asset managers looking to expand their businesses in Taiwan.

“Last year, six foreign institutions including JP Morgan Asset Management (Taiwan), AllianceBernstein Investments Taiwan, and Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co joined the scheme with the loosening of the criteria,” she points out, adding that fund managers have benefitted from the concessions; for example, they were allowed to use derivatives in their funds last year and raised their Taiwanese investors’ weighting from 50% to 70%.