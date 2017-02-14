GIC to acquire a major stake in Telefonica subsidiary Telxius

14 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, India, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Singaporean sovereign wealth fund (SWF) GIC Private (GIC), and private equity (PE) managers KKR, CVC Capital Partners (CVC), and Ardian have reportedly been in talks with Spanish telecommunication provider Telefonica in regard to acquiring a 49% stake in its telecom masts subsidiary, Telxius.

Reuters cited market sources as saying that the discussions had entered their final stages, with HSBC being appointed by Telefonica as an adviser for the transaction.

The 49% stake is expected to amount to at least 1.47 billion euros (US$1.56 billion) based on the valuation of Telxius’ failed initial public offering last September.

Telefonica aims to conclude the deal before March this year, with a successful sale expected to ease the company’s 50 billion euros worth of debt.

A source told Reuters that GIC and CVC could make a joint offer, whereas another source said KKR could team up with Adrian or that KKR, GIC and CVC could all make a joint bid.

The suitors are also asking Telefonica to enter into a shareholders’ pact as part of the sale to allow them partial, if not full control in the management of the subsidiary.

The GIC has previously collaborated with PE mangers to explore new investment opportunities across the region, having teamed up with KKR in January 2015 to form a non-banking financial company to provide structured credit solutions to the real estate sector in India.

Bilge Yilmaz, a professor of finance at Wharton Business School, previously commented that co-investment had been a prevailing trend in the SWF universe.

A PricewaterhouseCoopers’ report also highlighted that a number of sovereign investors had already started looking at building joint venture or co-investment vehicles, rather than delegating the management of their assets to an external entity or making investments on a standalone basis. These alliances are now taking place at local and global levels across all sectors.

The report added that global SWF investors’ assets had grown from $5.5 trillion in 2007 to $11.3 trillion in 2015 with assets estimated to hit $15.3 trillion by 2020.