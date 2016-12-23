Temasek taps into Mainland healthcare sector

21 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, USA By Asia Asset Management

Singaporean sovereign wealth fund (SWF) Temasek Holdings (Temasek) is looking to invest as much as US$250 million in China’s healthcare sector via a joint venture (JV) with Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Management (Columbia), according to Bloomberg.

The 50-50 JV is set to provide China’s growing middle-class population with affordable healthcare services, while allowing Columbia China to expand in the country through new projects and acquisitions.

According to Deloitte, healthcare spending in China is increasing rapidly, with the country’s annual expenditure projected to grow at an average rate of 11.8% a year between 2014-2018, reaching $892 billion by 2018. Spending the report claims, will be driven primarily by an increase in consumer income and the government’s public healthcare reforms.

Wu Yibing, head of Temasek China, is confident that the country’s economic reforms will present opportunities for long-term investors, particularly in the areas of healthcare, resources, and technology.

The state investor also owns a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding.

According to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Transaction Database (SWFTD), healthcare remains one of the most popular investment themes for global SWFs, with total investments seeing a steady increase over the last three quarters since June 30 2015 to reach $3.2 billion.

Temasek, which has previously faced criticism for its heavy exposure to financial services companies, has begun to increase its stakes in pharmaceutical and healthcare firms such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, according to its financial statements for the year ending March 31.