Neil McGregor calls it a day at Temasek

23 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Neil McGregor, head of energy & resources and senior managing director at Temasek, is set to leave the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund to join Sembcorp Industries.

Temasek said in a statement that Mr. McGregor would resign from his position on March 31, 2017 as he has accepted an offer from the board of Sembcorp Industries to take up a new role as its group president and CEO, effective April 1, 2017.

Before joining Temasek in June 2014, Mr. McGregor was CEO of Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd. He has held several senior international positions, including directorships, in the electricity and gas sectors in India, New Zealand and Germany. He has also led many investment projects involving commercial and export-import financing during his career.

Singapore-listed Sembcorp Industries is mainly engaged in the production and supply of utilities services and storage of petroleum products and chemicals.