Singapore’s Temasek names new North America head

11 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Temasek International (TI), a wholly-owned international affiliate of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings (Temasek), has appointed former Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) co-chairman John Vaske as joint head, North America.

In a statement, Temasek announced that the appointment would become effective as of January 16, 2017. In his new position, Mr. Vaske will oversee TI’s portfolio and investments in North America.

Temasek is raising its investment exposure to the North American market. The fund had approximately S$242 billion (US$176.2 billion) in net portfolio value as of March 31 this year. Ten percent of this was sourced from North America, up from 8% for the same period in 2014.

Mr. Vaske is expected to add depth to TI’s bench strength, bringing with him considerable experience in global M&A transactions as well as a deep understanding of the North American market.

Dilhan Pillay, as TI’s head, Americas, will continue to provide leadership and oversight on Temasek’s investment activities and portfolio in the Americas, which includes both North America and Latin America.

Mr. Vaske joined Goldman Sacks in 1988 as an analyst in its M&A team in New York and has since spent his entire career up to now with the company. He was promoted to co-chairman of global M&A in 2015.

Temasek recorded -9.02% in one-year total shareholder returns in the financial year ended March 31, 2016, bringing down its net portfolio value by S$24 billion to S$242 billion.