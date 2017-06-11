Willis Towers Watson appoints new Asia Pacific investments head

Global investment advisory firm Willis Towers Watson has appointed Taro Ogai as head of investments for Asia Pacific.

Taro Ogai

The appointment is effective July 1. Mr. Ogai, who will be based in Japan, takes over from Naomi Denning who is leaving to relocate to Canada “in a long-planned move with her family” after 23 years with the company, Willis Towers Watson says in a June 6 statement.

Naomi Denning

Mr. Ogai currently leads efforts to build the company’s investment solutions capability in Japan. Prior to that, he was managing consultant for Willis Towers Watson’s business in Japan, and the leader of its investment team in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Jayne Bok will become the company’s head of investments for Asia, a newly created role. Ms. Bok, who is currently its Hong Kong-based head of sovereign advisory for Asia, will report to Mr. Ogai. She will remain in Hong Kong.

Jayne Bok

A spokesman tells Asia Asset Management that the company isn’t appointing anyone to fill Ms. Bok’s current position.

“This is an expansion in Ms. Bok’s responsibilities. She will continue in her role and will continue to share some responsibilities with the existing sovereign advisory team,” the spokesman says.

Chris Ford, global head of investment at Willis Towers Watson, says the needs of the company’s clients in Asia Pacific have rapidly evolved in recent years as they face increasingly complex risks in a low-yield environment.

“Clients are now frequently asking us to take more of the decision making and execution on their behalf, including building better investment solutions. The appointments of Mr. Ogai and Ms. Bok will help us to meet these needs,” he says in the statement.

However, the company does not expect to deploy more people on the ground away from “core markets” as this might risk spreading its team too thinly, according to the spokesman.

“We will continue with our focussed strategies and the transition of our business to offer both strategic investment advice with implementation solutions in the region. This transition has been underway way for several years,” he says.

UK-headquartered Willis Towers Watson currently has assets under advisory of over US$2.3 trillion, and over $87 billion in total AUM.