Limited impact on Asia from Donald Trump’s impending presidency

16 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global By Asia Asset Management

The US shocked the world last week by electing Donald Trump as president, but the actual impact on Asian markets is not as drastic as many may think.

Despite his lack of policy details during his presidential campaign, it is believed that President Trump will drift towards the direction of stepping up infrastructure and military spending, says Emil Nguy, group chief investment officer (group CIO) of Income Partners.

The resulting outcome currently leans towards higher rates. “These policies would be funded by debt, hence additional US Treasury supply is likely; leading to higher rates,” says Mr. Nguy.

The ten-year US Treasury bond is already trading above 2% and it may well test the December 2015 level of 2.5% in the short-term, notes Mr. Nguy, explaining that this would be due to increased supply as well as higher inflation.

However, market uncertainties still remain.

“The key would be whether the inflation comes with growth (a positive environment for risk assets) or if we fall into a stagflationary situation (where risk assets will suffer),” says Mr. Nguy. “A conciliatory foreign policy will likely see the former, while emergence of a trade war would likely push us into the latter.”

A potential trade war has already been planted at the heart of President Trump’s policies with protectionism being his campaign’s focus, with a proposed 45% tariff imposed on imports from China and the desire to re-assess the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Despite being the obvious target of the new US President, Asia is going to suffer minimal impact, claims Robert Horrocks, CIO of Matthews Asia.

Many financial industry experts believe President Trump will slap punitive tariffs on imports from Asian countries – particularly from China – but Mr. Horrocks says the impact is likely to be much less significant than most think, given that some of Asia’s largest economies such as China and India rely on domestic consumption rather than exports.

China, for instance, only exports about 10% (by value) of its manufacturing output, with 90% being consumed domestically. Meanwhile, the US accounted for only 18% of China’s exports last year, with 16% going to the European Union, and 18% to Japan and the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.

“While fiscal and monetary policy decisions made in the US can impact markets in the short term, the impact of rising inter-regional ties through trade and investment links and a supply chain are more important drivers of the region’s economy over the long-term,” adds Mr. Horrocks.

“I believe the attractiveness of Asia remains as strong today as it did yesterday. The region’s strong fundamentals of savings, investment and faster productivity growth continue to make it a compelling investment proposition,” he concludes.