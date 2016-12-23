Donald Trump: Brexit all over again

10 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Asia Asset Management

Donald Trump was confirmed as the next President of the United States yesterday (November 9), defeating Hillary Clinton in a bitter and close-fought race – causing markets to tank around the world. The following are excerpts from leading financial commentators’ thoughts on the economic and financial industry implications of the new Trump administration:

Keith Wade, chief economist and strategist at Schroders: Congratulations to Donald Trump who has defied the odds and the naysayers to become the oldest elected president of the US. This is an extraordinary achievement for a Washington outsider who had to beat 16 others for the Republican nomination, as well as a seasoned politician like Hillary Clinton for the presidency. Meanwhile, commiserations to Hillary for whom the election was hers to lose. And spare a thought for the opinion pollsters whose reputations lie in tatters.

Investors must now absorb the reality of a president who has promised to create 25 million jobs and build a wall across the border with Mexico.

There is a high probability of trade wars – President Trump’s fiscal policies will cut taxes and spending, but will most likely lead to higher interest rates, inflation and a bigger budget deficit. We would expect Congress to temper the new president’s fiscal plans, while he will have more freedom on trade. Consequently, we are likely to see modest fiscal stimulus and a trade war break out as the president raises tariffs on China and Mexico.

The net effect is that after a brief boost from tax cuts, the economy will cool as inflation and interest rates rise. With higher tariffs pushing up prices and wages rising as immigrant labour supply falls, the overall outcome is likely to be stagflation, i.e. weaker growth and higher inflation.

Volatility is likely as the low rate environment unwinds – This is unlikely to be favourable for markets: bond yields may rise as investors seek greater compensation for inflation risk, while equity markets are expected to de-rate. We are likely to see significant volatility as the low rate environment of recent years, which has supported equity valuations and driven the “bond proxy” stocks, unwinds dramatically.

Cuts in corporate tax rates will offset some of this and sectors such as energy and financials could benefit from reduced regulation.

More broadly, the prospect of protectionism and lower global growth will hit equity markets and risk assets worldwide. Emerging markets are particularly vulnerable given their dependence on global trade.

Safe havens will be in demand but the dollar outlook is uncertain – It is not clear how the US dollar would behave in this environment. Some see a stronger currency driven by higher yields, but as this will be accompanied by higher inflation, such a conclusion is not obvious. In addition, many investors may be deterred by a deterioration in US foreign relations with the rest of the world. The best bet is that safe haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc are likely to be in demand, and investors are also likely to favour gold.

Eric Lonergan, portfolio manager of multi-asset strategy, M&G Investments: It's Brexit all over again. The surge in anti-establishment sentiment is definitively global. Brexit can no longer be dismissed as a freak event. It is a trend. Donald Trump looks almost certain to win [has won], by defying his party, the media, and conventional politics. Populism is coming to power. The critical issue now is what this means in practice.

The immediate market reaction is predictable. Risk assets have fallen sharply, safe assets are rallying, and the dollar is falling. It's deja vu all over again. Like Brexit, will we see a reversal in asset prices in the next weeks or months?

Although at this stage it looks likely that the Republicans will retain the House and the Senate, a President Trump will be far more constrained in practice than he has sounded campaigning. Even though both houses are likely to controlled by Republicans, this is no guarantee of agreement on his more outlandish policies (building walls and initiating trade wars). He will be pushing on an open door by repealing Obamacare and cutting taxes, which are arguably market-friendly, although both are likely harder in practice.

The critical unknown is whether a Trump presidency pursues the policies of Trump the candidate, in particular his anti-trade, anti-China and anti-Mexico policies. Reason suggests that Congress and financial markets will regulate his ability to act. It is equally possible that these campaign rally cries are abandoned with the responsibility of power. But the real concern is that he will do what he says.

The initial market reaction is consistent with the behaviour we have seen in responses to poll trends. Over subsequent weeks and months, these moves may well reverse. On domestic economic policy, the only policies where Trump is likely to secure Congressional support would be on tax-cutting and deregulation – which are likely capital-friendly. We might also witness pro-cyclial fiscal policy for the first time since [Ronald] Reagan, which would profoundly undermine bond markets. I would discount Trump's anti-Fed rhetoric. Ironically, looser fiscal policy suits the Fed, because they want to normalise interest rates. The greatest irony of this latest outpouring of populism may well be a set of policies which favour capital over labour, and look more Keynesian than neo-liberal.

Flavia Cheong, head of equities Asia Pacific ex-Japan, Aberdeen Asset Management: Donald Trump is a controversial choice for president who may prove to be a volatile and unpredictable US leader. His speeches so far have lacked any policy details and that makes it very difficult to anticipate what he will do next.

Based on what he has said on the campaign trail, his economic policies could increase the US fiscal deficit, curb global trade and incite currency wars. These are policies that found ready support from voters angry over income inequality, “stolen” American jobs and “unfair” foreign competition.

But once in office, leaders often find they can’t deliver on campaign pledges. Trump may find his actions constrained by an uncooperative Congress, heralding an extended period of intra-party gridlock. He may have run on a Republican ticket, but he has few friends in the Grand Old Party and even fewer among Democrats.

That means we’ll have to wait to see whether a Trump administration will be bad for emerging Asia. US ratification of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement was in doubt even before these elections (because both candidates are opposed to it), but it’s hard to miss a trade agreement that exists only on paper. Trump has also bashed China but it has become somewhat of a US election ritual for candidates to do so.

Asian markets have reacted badly but the Federal Reserve (Fed) may postpone a rate hike in December which could support regional equities and currencies. They may also benefit if the dollar continues to weaken against other major currencies, as a weaker dollar gives investors less incentive to pull money out of the region. It also boosts the performance of dedicated Asian investment funds that report in the US currency.

Over the long run, Trump-inspired protectionism might force Asian countries to accelerate their efforts to shift from export-led growth models to more consumption-based models. If so, he may do the region a favour. For example, China would finally have the catalyst it needs to fully embrace the painful structural overhaul it has promised.

This could end up benefiting our regional holdings because, as our clients will know, the majority of our investments are in businesses that are set to take advantage of growing domestic consumption.

Dominic Rossi, global chief investment officer, equities at Fidelity International: We are heading into a world of unprecedented political risk which calls into question the pillars of the post-WWII settlement. It’s unsurprising investors are heading for cover. The immediate sense of bewilderment at the shift rightwards in American politics will need to give way to a more sober risk assessment.

The immediate impact will be on the Fed. The probability of a hike in interest rates in December, followed by two further hikes in 2017, has fallen sharply. The dollar, which has been trending higher in anticipation, has consequently reversed. Both were threats to the bull market, and these have now been postponed. Monetary policy will remain accommodative.

However, these known financial risks have been displaced by an unprecedented level of unknown political risks. We can only speculate whether Trump will follow through on his more protectionist slogans with substantive policies. Investors, particularly those overseas, will stand back and wait.

Republican control of both Houses offers an opportunity to break the political gridlock of recent years in domestic areas of policy. There will be an eagerness to roll back many Obama initiatives, above all Obamacare. But none of this will convince investors in the short-term.

Mark Burgess, CIO EMEA and global head of equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments: For the first time a businessman with little political experience has won the US presidential election and we expect the impact of the result on equity markets to be mixed, with an initial short-term hit, as the world adjusts to the perceived increase in geopolitical and economic risk.

Longer-term, the obvious winners will be infrastructure, with a focus on roads, bridges, airports and sectors that would benefit from M&A (mergers and acquisitions) and industry consolidation, which Trump is particularly enthusiastic about. Financials will benefit from loosening of the Dodd-Frank regulations, while the defence sector is likely to thrive. Other sectors likely to do well include consumer discretionary, consumer staples, telecoms, energy and mining.

We expect fiscal easing to come through in the shape of tax cuts, targeted in particular at low-spending consumers, and an increase in defence spending. Given a likely increase in budget deficits, we expect a steeper bond yield curve; additionally, Trump has made some disconcerting comments regarding a lack of commitment to debt repayments.

Trade protectionism is perhaps the biggest economic fear, as we could see stagflationary outcomes and a real risk to emerging markets in particular with regards to Mexico and China. Expectations of inflation in the US have already turned and protectionism will accentuate those fears. Ultimately, monetary policy uncertainty, protectionism and fiscal easing are not a recipe for lower rates.

The US electorate has voted for change, but it's worth remembering that Trump's stated policies have been somewhat thin and we are unsure which of his pre-election announcements will result in firm policy-making. Moreover, a divided Senate will likely cause policy gridlock, particularly if Trump leads with hotly-debated social issues. Clearly, a smooth transition of power would be welcome – markets do not like uncertainty.

Markus Schomer, chief economist at PineBridge Investments: Against almost all the polling evidence, Donald Trump has won the 2016 US presidential election. It feels like Brexit all over again – another event that we knew would have a significant impact, but that markets largely priced in as having a low probability. The race seemed close for a long period, but the underlying trend of significant gains for Trump in more rural areas extended through nearly all the swing states. In addition to winning the White House, Republicans also maintained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The former was expected, while the latter had trended Democratic in pre-election polls.

These wins will give Republicans a much stronger platform to implement significant policy changes in the next four years than I (and many others) had expected. Democrats will still be able to slow down legislation in the Senate. However, Republicans will control the legislative agenda under a president who, in contrast to the past four years, will be eager to sign it into law.

Financial markets are reacting dramatically to the news with sharp declines in global equities, a major rally in Treasuries, and a sell-off of the dollar. This market volatility is not necessarily a vote for or against Trump or Clinton, but a reflection of the uncertainty of what a Trump administration means for almost every facet of economic policy. It’s unclear how much of his campaign rhetoric will translate to actual policies. We will have to wait until January – and probably more likely March or April – before we really know what the new administration’s plans are for tax reform, health care, military spending, and existing and pending trade agreements.

When it comes to monetary policy, in the short-term, it looks like a December rate hike is off the table. Longer-term, I don’t think we will see major personnel changes at the Federal Reserve. Trump criticised Chair Janet Yellen during the campaign, but she is not likely to resign. However, Trump could appoint two board members, which could have some impact on the conduct of monetary policy.

Today’s [Wednesday, November 9] market sell-off is not likely to last long. However, markets will remain volatile until we have a greater degree of confidence in what direction the US is heading – and the sooner we have it, the better.