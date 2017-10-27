Asia has the highest number of billionaires in the world

A new report says billionaire wealth returned to growth in 2016 after falling the year before, and that Asian billionaires outnumbered their US counterparts for the first time, although the US still retains the greatest concentration of wealth.

If the current trend continues, the total wealth of Asian billionaires will overtake that of their counterparts in the US in four years, according to the report from UBS and PwC.

The study, which was released on October 26, focuses on 1,542 billionaires across the 14 largest billionaire markets, which account for around 80% of the billionaire wealth globally. It says that in Asia, there are 637 billionaires, with 162 new entrants. China leads the pack with 101 new billionaires.

Billionaire wealth in other key Asian markets – Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan – grew on average by almost 30%.

Josef Stadler, head of global ultra high net worth at UBS Wealth Management, says in a company statement based on the report: “This year we have seen not only a return to growth for billionaire wealth, but also a significant shift in its geographic dimensions. Dramatic growth in Asian wealth shows it could overtake the US in just four years.”

He continues: “Beyond this headline figure, billionaires are also having a wider impact on the global economy through the people they employ and the growth they foster. The societal effect of great wealth is, however, not exclusively economic. Through their own passion for arts and sports, they are playing an increasingly important role in enriching the cultural life of communities.”

Mr. Stadler adds: “The findings of this report help us to stay ahead of the issues that matter to our clients, including over half of the world’s billionaires, and enable us to offer them more tailored advice based on insights from the market and from their peers.”

Amy Lo, chairman and head of Greater China, UBS Wealth Management and country head, UBS Hong Kong, points out that "as Asia leads the way in wealth creation, there is a new billionaire created every other day. For the first time, Asia has the highest number of billionaires in the world globally.”

“Today, three out of five billionaires in Asia have a relationship with UBS. Many of the Asian billionaires are first generation entrepreneurs. This has led to a rise of many Asian billionaire-linked companies that are publicly listed. UBS have been collaborating with many of Asia's billionaire families on their business, family legacy and investment needs over the generations,” she adds.

Antoinette Hoon, private banking advisory services partner with PwC Hong Kong, goes on to say: “This year’s report reveals many interesting distinctions between billionaires in Asia and in other regions. But there are revealing differences within Asia as well.”

“Virtually all of the billionaire wealth in China is self-made, for example, whereas in Hong Kong roughly a third is multi-generational wealth. The average age of billionaires in Hong Kong is 66, and 86% are male. China is also male-dominated, with 93%, but they are significantly younger – with an average age of 55.”

The joint UBS Group AG and PwC Billionaires Insights Report, New Wealth Creators Gain Momentum, analyses the wider societal impact of billionaires in terms of improving living standards, job creation and providing access to cultural capital.

Specifically, the report finds that the 1,542 billionaires analysed own or partly own companies that employ at least 27.7 million people worldwide – roughly the same as the UK’s working population. New billionaires in 2016 employ at least 2.8 million people.

Key APAC findings:

Asia leads the way in number of billionaires, driven by China

Total billionaire wealth rose by 17% from US$5.1 trillion (in 2015) to $6 trillion in 2016, led by a surge in Asia’s emerging billionaire class and growth in the materials, industrials, financial and technology sectors.

On average, a new billionaire was created in Asia every other day. The total number of Asian billionaires rose by almost a quarter to 637, compared to 563 in the US. China has the highest number of new billionaires.

The combined wealth of Asian billionaires grew by almost a third from $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion. If the current trend continues, the total wealth of Asian billionaires will overtake that of their counterparts in the US in four years.

US still maintains the largest concentration of billionaire wealth. US billionaires saw their wealth increase from $2.4 trillion (in 2015) to $2.8 trillion in 2016, driven by technological innovation, financial services and materials.

The story for European billionaires in 2016 was that of wealth preservation. The billionaire population remained static, with 24 new billionaires entering the wealth band and 21 dropping off (a third having passed away). This corresponds with previous findings that Europe has the highest number of multi-generational billionaires.

Majority of Asian billionaires are taking their companies public, in contrast to the West

Entrepreneurs are creating businesses faster than ever. In Asia, most wealth is self-made. Asians, and especially the Chinese, favour listing young companies quickly on stock markets.

The public listing gives status, access to finance and crystallises personal wealth. It also improves perception of the business and the brand with customers, suppliers and employees.

In 2016, 63% of Asia's 568 billionaire-linked companies were publicly listed. This is in contrast to just 37% of the 421 US companies and 40% of the 256 in Europe.

In Asia, many acquisitive Chinese businesses, ambitious to expand and diversify overseas, have used listings in Hong Kong, London or New York as a gateway to international acquisitions.

The rise of networks

Billionaires and the entrepreneurial ultra-high net worth population are increasingly turning to their peers to orchestrate deals and access significant funding outside of capital markets.

Many billionaires’ family businesses also maintain high allocations to private equity. On average, Asia Pacific family offices allocate a fifth of their average portfolio to private equity (including direct venture capital and private equity, co-investing and private equity funds).

Across the world, elite philanthropic and impact investing networks are emerging.

