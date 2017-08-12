UBS AM gets private fund management licence in China

17 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Asia Asset Management

UBS Asset Management (UBS AM) has secured a private fund management licence to manage money for institutions and wealth investors in China.

It will allow the company’s local subsidiary, UBS Asset Management (Shanghai) Limited, to “offer onshore fixed income, equity, and multi-asset private funds to both institutional and high-net-worth investors in China”, UBS AM says in a July 13 statement.

According to UBS AM, it is the first qualified domestic limited partner (QDLP) licence-holder to get the green light to manage onshore money. The QDLP programme, launched in 2013, allows global fund managers to raise capital in RMB from China for overseas investments.

Aries Tung, managing director and head of strategy and business development for China at UBS AM, tells Asia Asset Management that as China’s economy continues to liberalise, domestic investors will need to diversify their investments by asset class and geography.

He says UBS AM is well positioned to help investors build portfolios that can generate reasonable returns and diversify investment risk.

“The products in the pipeline include China onshore equities, fixed income, and multi assets. We have already established [a] strong track record offshore, and we are able to bring these locally,” he says. “We have prepared an equities product and a fixed income product, and aim to launch the first product in due course.”

Mr. Tung adds that China is a key market for the company.

“The receipt of this licence demonstrates our commitment to China and the Chinese market, [and is] also a step towards our goal of being a leading asset manager in this key market for UBS,” he says.

“Additionally, it allows us to broaden the breadth and depth of our domestic offering to complement our offshore capabilities, and better serve both our onshore Chinese and global clients with a range of services to meet their investment needs.”

UBS AM entered into a joint venture with China’s State Development & Investment Corporation to offer onshore mutual funds in 2005, and set up a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in Beijing in 2011 to provide investment management and advisory services for alternative investments.

It is one of several foreign money managers looking to tap the Chinese market as the country opens up its capital market. BNY Mellon Investment Management recently received regulatory approval to set up an investment management WFOE in Shanghai.