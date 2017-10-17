UOB AM “bullishly neutral” on global equities and fixed income

17 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand By Asia Asset Management

Singapore-based UOB Asset Management (UOB AM) is “bullishly neutral” on the near-term outlook for global equities and fixed income and expects positive returns from these markets in this final quarter of 2017.

“We maintain a neutral outlook for the major asset classes of equities, fixed income and commodities for the fourth quarter of 2017”, UOB AM says in its quarterly investment strategy released earlier this month. “Historically, a neutral call infers a weaker or less certain outlook without being bearish. However, we argue that the outlook is “bullishly neutral”. This means we expect all asset classes to provide healthy returns over the coming months”.

UOB AM says its scorecards of economic growth, leading indicators, fund flows and inflation trends point to a state of “Goldilocks Nirvana”, where growth, while healthy, is not hot enough to trigger inflation.

Within equities, it prefers Asia, followed by the US and Europe.

“Despite the strong run year-to-date, Asian market valuations are still reasonable at the ten-year historical mean level on a price-to-book basis”, the report says. “Foreign fund inflows into the region have been strong for the second year in a row, but Asian markets still remain far from historical overbought levels, with net foreign buying at just 0.3% of market capitalisation”.



According to UOB AM, “barring a catastrophic war with North Korea or a sharp correction in the US market, the stage is set for Asian markets to continue their trend of outperformance”.

The firm is neutral on China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, and slightly underweight on India, Malaysia and the Philippines partly, due to their high market valuations. It’s also slightly underweight on Indonesia due to political uncertainties in the country and weak consumption.

As for fixed income, UOB AM prefers emerging market government bonds as it expects emerging markets to be one of the drivers of global growth.

“Growth in emerging markets is broad-based and synchronised, creating a positive feedback loop... Also, valuations are fair to attractive”, the report says.

Robert Rountree, director of global strategist at Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Ltd, agrees there is further growth potential for Asian equities and fixed income in the near term.

“There's still a lot of liquidity in the market and this will ultimately go into both equities and fixed income markets," Mr. Rountree tells Asia Asset Management on the sidelines of a recent investment conference.