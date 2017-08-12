Chinese to impose 3% value-added tax on domestic asset managers

06 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

The Chinese government will impose a new 3% value-added tax (VAT) on domestic asset managers, effective January 1, 2018.

The move comes after Beijing completed a VAT reform in May 2016, requiring companies in the finance, construction, property, and consumer service industries to pay a value-added instead of a business tax.

According to a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Finance and State Administration of Taxation on June 30, the new VAT will apply to mutual fund houses, private fund managers, insurance asset managers, pension asset managers, and segregated account asset managers.

Beijing had initially planned to impose a complicated 6% VAT on asset managers’ returns, but following strong opposition from the fund industry, decided instead to apply a simplified 3% rate.

The tax was supposed to be implemented this July 1, but Chinese authorities have delayed the move by six months in order for the industry to become familiar with it.

Steven Hao, a partner of Beijing-based Wisemove Tax, tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) that 6% rate that was initially planned involved complex procedures involving deductible items that are difficult to obtain.

“In comparison, the 3% VAT is widely accepted by asset managers in some ways as the rate is at a reasonable level,” he says.

Mr. Hao expects asset managers to pass on the cost to fund buyers or investors.

But he does not think it will deter investors because the rate is “very marginal”. Also, investors believe returns generated by funds will still be acceptable, he adds.

Wang Qunhang, director of Gian Jinxin Fund Center, tells AAM that the 3% tax is in line with market expectations.

“The industry still has time to prepare for the new tax rules, so the initiative will not cause a tangible impact on asset managers’ profitability,” he says.

Mr. Wang does not expect asset managers to increase their management fees in response to the implementation of the new tax.