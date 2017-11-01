Malaysia unveils measures to boost start-up and VC industry

01 November 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Malaysia will introduce measures to help grow the country’s start-up and venture capital industry, Prime Minister Najib Razak says.

Mr. Najib, who is also Malaysia’s Finance Minister, says one of the initiatives involves the country’s top institutional investors providing 1 billion ringgit (US$235 million) for venture capital investments in selected sectors.

The Securities Commission of Malaysia will be coordinating the initiative, he says. He did not provide further details, such as the identity of the investors and how the funds will be disbursed.

“The government understands the constraints of small companies such as start-ups in obtaining financing to expand their market,” Mr. Najib said in the 2018 budget speech on October 27.

Malaysia will also widen income tax exemptions to include management fees and performance fees of venture capital management companies from 2018 to 2022.

Companies or individuals investing in venture capital companies will also be given tax deduction equivalent to the amount of their investments, up to a maximum of 20 million ringgit per year.

In addition, income tax exemptions equivalent to the amount of investments by angel investors in venture companies will be extended to the end of 2020.

The measures are seen as Malaysia’s response to greater competition among Southeast Asian countries to attract quality start-ups.

“Over the years, we have seen significant number of Malaysian start-ups relocating their base to Singapore for various reasons, one of which is access to funding. Hopefully, this will help not only to retain quality start-ups in the country, but also to attract start-ups from other countries,” a fund manager at a government-linked venture capital firm tells Asia Asset Management on condition of anonymity.