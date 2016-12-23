Value Partners slashes flagship gold ETF management fee to 0%

07 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Independent Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners has announced it will lower the management fee of its flagship gold product – the Value Gold ETF – from 0.15% per annum to 0% until June 30, 2017.

“This promotion aims to encourage investors to use ETFs (exchange traded funds) as a tool of risk diversification in their investment portfolio. Investors have been turning to safe-haven assets like gold amid a volatile year of black swan events. Value Gold ETF offers further protection for Asian investors because it is the only ETF [in Hong Kong] backed by physical gold stored in Hong Kong which helps minimise geopolitical risks,” comments William Chow, managing director of the ETF business at Value Partners.

The firm believes there is growing demand for gold ETF products, especially as geopolitical volatility is anticipated to continue next year. “Political shifts in the United Kingdom, United States and most recently in Italy are sending the world into uncharted waters. The recent retreat in gold price may present a good entry point to investors, given the uncertainty stemming from next year’s elections in a number of major European countries,” explains Mr. Chow.

Currently, there are three gold ETFs listed in Hong Kong. The Value Gold ETF, which was launched in 2010, is the only ETF in Hong Kong backed by physical gold stored in the territory. The company claims this makes it less susceptible to geopolitical risks given Hong Kong’s relatively stable status as compared to other overseas locations. The Value Gold ETF is one of the eight ETFs launched by Value Partners under the brand of Value ETF since 2009.

“ETFs have been playing an increasingly important role in long-term investment and retirement planning in the US and European markets, and this is likely to impact Asia gradually,” Mr. Chow points out. “We look forward to more catalysts to the development of ETFs in the Hong Kong market, such as ETF Connect between China and Hong Kong in 2017. Value Partners has been keen in educating investors about the benefits of using ETFs, and we will continue to introduce new products and initiatives in demand.”

Established in 1993, Value Partners was the largest home-grown asset management firm listed in Hong Kong as of November 30 this year, according to Bloomberg. Its assets under management were US$13.8 billion as of October 31, 2016.