Value Partners sees signs of recovery in 2017

09 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Despite suffering a 50% decrease in net profits early last year due to a decline in management fees, Hong Kong-based Value Partners Group (Value Partners) says its business has bounced back.

Value Partners states in its latest financials that the company’s total AUM went down by 15% year-on-year to US$13.2 billion at the end of 2016, from $15.6 billion a year earlier, attributed to $1.9 billion in net redemptions.

Meanwhile, its net profit fell 50% year-on-year to HK$138 million (US$17.7 million) in 2016, from HK$274 million as of the end of 2015. The profit decline was mainly attributed to a decrease in gross performance fees and gross management fees.

However, Value Partners says its business has seen signs of recovery in 2017 after its AUM rebounded to $14 billion as of January 31, 2017. Additionally, its flagship fund, Value Partners Classic Fund, delivered a year-to-date return of 8.2% as of February 28. And its largest in-house fund, the Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund, yielded 9.8% over the same period.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Au King Lun, chief executive officer of Value Partners, says: “2016 was a year of surprise. While navigating a turbulent market, we have been pursuing deliberate initiatives, including product and business diversification, as well as infrastructure enhancement, to mitigate market risks and explore new growth drivers.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Au highlights that the company is planning to develop alternative investment capabilities as part of its strategic initiative to further diversify its asset class coverage. Meanwhile, leveraged and inverse exchange traded funds (L&I ETFs) are also in its product pipeline for 2017.

“Although 2016 was a tough year, it is worth to note that signs of improvement began to emerge in the second half of the year and the positive momentum continued as we entered 2017,” he adds.

In the second half of 2016, Value Partners’ net profits surged to HK$133 million from HK$5 million in the first half of the year. Meanwhile, the group’s net redemptions narrowed to $651 million in the second half of 2016 from $1.3 billion in the first half of the year.