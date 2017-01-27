Hong Kong’s SFC finds Value Partners guilty of misconduct

27 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Value Partners Group (Value Partners) has been fined by Hong Kong’s regulatory watchdog, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), due to mismanagement of its affiliated funds.



In a statement dated January 26, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Value Partners Ltd (VPL) and Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd (VPHKL), were both reprimanded and fined for HK$2 million (US$257,800) each by the SFC on January 25 for having failed to manage two funds properly, namely the Value Partners China Greenchip Fund and the Value Partners Greater China High Yield Income Fund; in accordance with their consecutive documents as required by the Code on Unit Trusts and Mutual Funds and also for the late reporting of the incidents.



The two funds were also found guilty of issuing shares in excess of their authorised share capital as provided in their memorandum and articles of association.



Whilst there were no apparent investor losses, Value Partners claims that it has taken remedial measures to improve internal controls and upgrade monitoring procedures, as well as strengthen management resources.