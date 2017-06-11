Value Partners cuts management fees on two ETFs

05 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Hui Ching-hoo

Value Partners, the largest Hong Kong-listed asset management company, has slashed the management fees on two of its smart beta exchange-traded funds (ETFs) amid intensifying competition among ETF providers in Hong Kong.

Price wars in Hong Kong’s ETF market have been escalating, making it more challenging for providers. Last December, Vanguard Group, the world second largest asset manager, cut the expense ratio on its five Hong Kong-listed ETFs by up to 18 basis points.

Value Partners said in a statement that effective May 1; the management fees of its Value China ETF and Value China A-Share ETF have been reduced to 0.1% a year from 0.7% previously. The fee cut will lower ongoing charges for the former to 0.99% from 1.54%, and the latter to 0.97% from 1.52%.

The move comes five months after Value Partners said it would waive the management fee on its Value Gold ETF until June 30, 2017.

Dr. Au King Lun, chief executive officer of Value Partners, tells Asia Asset Management that demand for smart beta ETFs has been growing, particularly among institutional investors, since the company launched the Value China ETF in 2009.

Smart beta ETFs are created using alternative index construction rules rather than typical cap-weighted index strategies.

“Value Partners’ smart beta ETFs are passive replications of our value investing strategies. They are attractive investment solutions to institutional investors as they leverage our bottom-up stock-picking skills, but in a low-cost manner,” Dr. Au says.

The company chose to cut fees on the two China-related ETFs because they are the second and third largest ETFs on its product platform, he adds.

“As all of the popular ETFs in Hong Kong are tracking Hong Kong and China stock market indices without much chance of outperformance, the unique stock-picking mechanism of our smart beta ETFs, namely Value China ETF (covering H shares) and Value China A-Share ETF, can offer investors exposure to a basket of value stocks in the Hong Kong and China markets,” he says.

Dr. Au adds that the company will review its ETFs to determine whether to lower fees on more of its products.

“The ETF market in Hong Kong has become more robust in the past year with the launch of the leveraged and inverse product,” he says. “Looking forward, we’re excited to see more catalysts emerging for the development of ETFs in the Hong Kong market, such as the ETF Connect between China and Hong Kong.”

The ETF Connect would allow Mainland investors to buy ETFs listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Hong Kong investors to purchase ETFs traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.