Value Partners and Forbes form strategic partnership

28 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Singapore, USA, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners Group (Value Partners) has entered into a global strategic partnership with US media conglomerate Forbes Global Media Holdings (Forbes) as part of plans to bolster its international distribution network.

In a statement on September 27, Values Partners says the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Forbes Global Capital Limited, the investment arm of Forbes, earlier this month.

Under the agreement, Values Partners will work with Forbes to develop Forbes-branded financial products.

Values Partners says it “will act as the investment manager of such products, while Forbes may provide distribution support for the products in markets where it operates and has relevant local licences.”

It adds that the company will “leverage Forbes’ global partners to enhance its outreach and footprint in international market.”

A Value Partners spokeswoman tells Asia Asset Management that the partnership is still in the early stages, and the companies have not as yet determined a concrete timetable and jurisdiction for the product launch.

Forbes president Peter Hung says in the statement that the partnership “will allow Forbes and Value Partners to draw on each other’s expertise and resources to develop exciting new financial products for investors.”

Value Partners has made progress in expanding its global network in recent years with the opening of a Singapore office in 2014 and a London office in 2016.

Cheah Cheng Hye, Value Partners’ chairman and co-chief investment officer, has said he aims to develop the company into one of the top Asian asset management firms over the long term by expanding overseas.

Value Partners had US$16.4 billion in total AUM as of August 31.