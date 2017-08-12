David Quah joins Value Partners

08 August 2017

David Quah, a veteran of Hong Kong’s exchange-traded funds (ETF) and quantitative products, has left the local subsidiary of South Korea’s Mirae Asset Global Investments to join rival Value Partners.

Talk of Mr. Quah’s move surfaced last week and has been confirmed by Asia Asset Management (AAM).

Mr. Quah became co-managing director of Value Partners’ recently set-up quantitative investment solutions team on August 2, a company spokeswoman tells AAM. The move coincides with Hong Kong-based Value Partners’ increased emphasis on its ETF business.

Mr. Quah will lead the team jointly with co-managing director Mak Ling Kai, who has been in charge of quantitative investments, including ETFs, at Value Partners since 2006.

The team was set up earlier this year to consolidate the company’s resources to drive its ETF business, big data application, and the development of quantitative products, according to the spokeswoman.

Dr. Au King Lun, chief executive officer of Value Partners, had said in May that the company will continue to beef up its ETF offerings in Hong Kong in anticipation of catalysts, such as the planned ETF Connect.

The ETF Connect would allow Mainland investors to purchase Hong Kong-listed ETFs, and enable Hong Kong investors to trade ETFs listed in China. Regulators in Hong Kong and the Mainland have not set a timeline for the launch.

Value Partners cut the management fees of its Value China ETF and Value China A-Share ETF in May, which Dr. Au said would help boost their competitiveness.

Mr. Quah joined Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) in April 2016, where he held the roles of ETF team product specialist and head of ETF.

Prior to that, he spent about two decades at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, most recently as vice president of the product development and marketing, cash trading and global markets division.

A spokeswoman for Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) tells AAM that the company has not as yet appointed Mr. Quah’s replacement. She says Wanyoun Cho, managing director of Mirae Asset Global ETF Solution, will continue to oversee the Hong Kong ETF business development together with Julia Chan, the company’s ETF specialist in Hong Kong.