Vanguard promotes David Cermak to head up Asia

19 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, India, Japan, USA By Asia Asset Management

Mutual fund behemoth Vanguard has announced that David Cermak, the current head of Vanguard Japan, will step up to lead Vanguard’s Asia business before the end of this year.

David Cermak

Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Cermak will continue to report to Jim Norris, managing director of Vanguard International. He will continue to oversee the firm’s Japanese business – a position he has held since June 2013 – until a successor is named, before taking on his new role as head of Asia. Mr. Cermak joined Vanguard in November 2005, as principal and head of Vanguard’s US brokerage unit, Vanguard Brokerage Services, at the firm’s headquarters in Pennsylvania, US.

Alongside Mr. Cermak’s appointment, Vanguard has made several other changes to its senior management team in order to meet growing demand for its low-cost investment products. The company is intensifying its build-out in the region, as the firm experiences high growth and is poised for long-term expansion, in light of the rapid development and huge potential in China.

Charles Lin, who has been instrumental in developing a Mainland distribution strategy over the past five years, will assume the role as head of China. In his new role, he will be expected to take on full responsibility for the PRC’s build-out, a strategic focus for the company’s international business. In this capacity, Mr. Lin will join the international leadership team – the executive group that is responsible for all of Vanguard’s non-US operations, and will report to Mr. Norris.

Furthermore, Shelly Painter, currently regional managing director for Vanguard Asia, is set to return to the US to lead the company’s enterprise risk management function. She will report to Chris McIsaac, managing director of planning and development.

These two management changes will be completed by the end of 2016.

“Vanguard’s evolved management structure in Asia will help us bring our low-cost, transparent and long-term investment approach to even more investors across the region. As we build scale and develop our capabilities, we will also bring Vanguard’s unique investor advocacy to these investors,” remarks Mr. Norris.

He continues: “With a dedicated and highly-experienced leadership team, we are confident that Vanguard’s mission to lower the cost of investing and treat our investors fairly will resonate with investors across the region, particularly China, where we see great potential for helping investors meet their long-term financial objectives.”

Mr. McIsaac adds: “I’d like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt thanks to Shelly for her services to Vanguard’s international business, and am excited that she is joining my team. Her broad and deep experience in international business will bring significant value to her new role.”

As of August 31 this year, Vanguard was managing over US$3.8 trillion in assets globally, comprising of mutual funds, separately-managed accounts and exchange-traded funds.