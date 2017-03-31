Vanguard enters HK MPF market with two DIS funds

31 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

US mutual fund giant Vanguard has launched two new funds in Hong Kong that are eligible for the Mandatory Provident Fund’s (MPF) Default Investment Strategy (DIS), which will come into effect on Saturday (April 1).

The DIS is aimed at Hong Kong employees that have not made any investment choices for their MPF accounts. Their contributions will be invested in DIS funds.

Vanguard says its new funds are passively managed, unlike most DIS funds offered in the market which are actively managed. The new funds “incorporate the entire market’s views on the appropriate asset weights by using broad based, market cap-weighted index funds,” the company says in a statement on Wednesday (March 29).

The new Vanguard Moderate Growth Fund and Vanguard Income Fund respectively track the Core Accumulation Fund (CAF) and the Age 65 Plus Fund (A65F) – the two mixed assets funds in the DIS.

By law, the CAF is required to hold about 60% of its assets in global equities and the balance in global bonds and cash. The A65F must hold about 20% of its assets in global equities and the rest in global bonds and cash.

Every MPF scheme must offer a DIS to its members starting April 1. DIS funds have three features: global investment diversification, automatic reduction of investment risk as scheme members approach retirement age, and a 0.95% cap on total fees.

"We are pleased to be able to participate in DIS with our two new funds, serving MPF schemes provided by AIA, Manulife and Standard Chartered, which have a combined market share of about one-third of the US$83 billion in assets of the MPF system," Jackson Loi, managing director for institutional business at Vanguard, says in the statement.

The company says its DIS funds have a “transparent and straightforward” structure, and cover a well-diversified mix of ten sectors, five regions, with broad fixed income durations.

According to Mr. Loi, the funds “are not just for ‘novice’ investors or disinterested MPF scheme members. They are well-designed funds for most individuals who would like to invest their retirement savings in a product that seeks to deliver consistent market returns.”

James Martielli, head of portfolio review, Asia, at Vanguard, describes the introduction of the DIS with its total fee cap of 0.95% as a “step in the right direction” to help investors save more. He notes that the average fee for MPF mixed assets funds is 1.73%.

"Lowering fund costs is key to ensuring investors keep more of their investment returns. You can't control the markets, but you can control the fees that you pay,” Mr. Martielli says in the statement.

Vanguard was managing over US$4.2 trillion globally of assets as of February 28, 2017.