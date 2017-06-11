Vanguard sets up WFOE in China

29 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Natalie Leung

Vanguard has established a Shanghai-based wholly-owned subsidiary with the aim of bringing in competition and reducing investment costs in China.

Vanguard, with US$4.2 trillion AUM as of March 31, 2017, secured a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) licence from the China Securities Regulatory Commission last November.

According to a Vanguard spokeswoman, the company sees the establishment of the Chinese subsidiary – Vanguard Investment Management (Shanghai) Ltd – as an opportunity to lower the cost of investing in China.

“As we have in other markets, we look forward to introducing investors in China to our low-cost philosophy,” the spokeswoman tells Asia Asset Management (AAM). “This could result in the so-called Vanguard effect – the tendency for our entrance into a market to drive down investment costs by encouraging other companies to lower their fees to compete with Vanguard.”

She says the company is optimistic about the Chinese market in light of regulatory changes expected in the next few years.

“Bringing our unique and proven investment approach to the millions of investors in China is an important initiative for Vanguard’s international business,” F. William McNabb III, chairman and chief executive officer of Vanguard, says in a May 25 statement.

According to Charles Lin, Vanguard’s managing director and country head of China, the company’s ownership structure helps to better position it to serve the needs of Chinese investors.

Vanguard is owned by its US-domiciled mutual funds, which in turn are owned by their investors. This structure allows the company to pass on profits to its fund investors in the form of lower expense ratios, and reinvest in the business.

The Chinese subsidiary will be involved in investment management, investment consulting, client liaising and servicing, marketing, investment research, investor education and business development.

The Vanguard spokeswoman says the Chinese subsidiary is open to different options to help clients build low-cost, long-term, and broadly diversified portfolios.

“We believe Chinese investors could benefit from diversifying their domestic exposure to global markets, as diversification can help to smooth the ups and downs of investing,” she says.

A WFOE licence allows foreign companies to have more control on business in China, as it does not require the involvement of a mainland Chinese investor like in joint ventures and other investment structures.

Since 2015, China has granted WFOE licences to several foreign asset managers, including Franklin Templeton Investments, Fidelity International, and Aberdeen Asset Management.