Albert Li to lead WTW’s insurance consulting and technology business in HK and Taiwan

Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has appointed Albert Li as head of its Hong Kong and Taiwan insurance consulting and technology business.

Albert Li

Based in Hong Kong, he reports to Richard Collis, managing director of WTW’s insurance consulting and technology business in Asia Pacific. According to a September 19 company statement, Mr. Li’s remit is to develop opportunities and support the firm’s clients in both Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In doing so, he will manage the Hong Kong business, head up and develop a team of contemporaries, and partner with WTW’s clients to deliver solutions spanning the entire insurance value chain.

“Albert is a very valuable addition to both our Hong Kong and regional leadership teams. He has deep industry experience and will play a pivotal role in bringing the regional practice and functional initiatives to Hong Kong and Taiwan,” Mr. Collis says in the statement.

“Business and risk management processes continue to change in the low yield environments of Hong Kong and Taiwan. This is creating new challenges – but also new opportunities – in terms of investment and financial security within the region. With new senior appointments like Albert, we continue to strengthen and diversify our bench of talent in order to address clients’ strategic business needs,” he adds.

Mr. Li’s experience includes financial, operational and risk management, involving actuarial appraisal analysis, risk modelling, US GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) valuation, product pricing and development, reinsurance negotiation, underwriting review and claims analysis using various actuarial models and technologies.

Most recently Mr. Li spent three years as the chief actuary and chief risk officer with Cigna in Indonesia, and three years with Chubb Life in Vietnam. He also brings to WTW 24 years of experience as an actuary in the US life insurance industry.

He joins more than 250 insurance-focused WTW consultants and specialists in nine Asia Pacific markets, part of the company’s 7,000-strong workforce located across 15 countries in Asia.

WTW has been involved in the majority of significant Hong Kong insurance initial public offerings, and services 97 of the top 100 global insurers.