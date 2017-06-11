WTW bolsters Asian insurance strategy consulting presence with new hire

11 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Malaysia, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has hired Matt Houghton as senior consultant of strategy in its insurance consulting and software business in Asia Pacific.

Matt Houghton

Based in Hong Kong, his appointment took effect on March 21, 2017. Mr. Houghton reports to Kevin Angelini, head of strategy for WTW’s insurance consulting and software business in the region. His focus in this newly created role is to provide consulting to the insurance industry regarding strategic development, distribution, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

A seasoned insurance executive, Mr. Houghton joins the London-headquartered global multinational risk management, insurance brokerage and advisory company with 15 years of insurance sector experience. According to a statement from WTW, he brings to the role extensive Asia experience and expertise in M&A origination, execution and implementation; new market entries; distribution; partnerships; joint ventures; and business planning.

Mr. Angelini, who joined WTW from Generali Asia on January 16 this year, says: “I am delighted Matt has joined our team. As new trends, such as digitalisation, strategic transformation, customer centricity, and increased M&A activity create new opportunities and challenges in Asia Pacific, Matt’s experience will certainly add value and depth to our business, and to our clients, as we look to serve their needs with additional strategy consulting services.”

Immediately prior to joining WTW, Mr. Houghton was head of strategic transformation at AmMetLife Insurance, a joint venture in Malaysia between MetLife and AmBank Group that was established after MetLife acquired 50% of AMBank Group’s insurance company, AmLife Insurance (AmLife).

Before this, he was assistant vice president of strategy and business development at MetLife Asia from July 2011 to July 2015, and was part of the team that worked on the acquisition of AmLife. Earlier in his career, Mr. Houghton held actuarial roles with AXA in Hong Kong, and with Aviva, Ernst & Young, and HSBC in the UK.