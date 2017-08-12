Willis Towers Watson hires Fabien Conderanne for new senior role

10 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, Europe, France By Asia Asset Management

Global investment advisory firm Willis Towers Watson has appointed Fabien Conderanne as deputy head of financial solutions, Asia Pacific, as part of the company’s ongoing process to strengthen its financial services capabilities across the region.

Fabien Conderanne

Mr. Conderanne, who started work in the newly created role on August 1, is based in Singapore. He reports to Stuart Ashworth, managing director of financial solutions, Asia Pacific.

Mr. Conderanne comes to Willis Towers Watson from the Singapore subsidiary of French credit insurer Coface, where he was chief executive officer since 2012. Prior to that, he was the regional chief financial officer of Coface Asia Pacific. He worked for Coface in Paris from 2001 to 2009 before relocating to Singapore.

Mr. Conderanne has 16 years of extensive financial and regional experience, as well as specialist knowledge of trade credit products, structured trade and political risk insurance, Willis Towers Watson says in a statement announcing the appointment.

“In the current complex and volatile economic landscape, Asia continues to offer significant growth opportunities for the application of credit and political risk insurance solutions for financial institutions and corporate and trader clients,” Mr. Ashworth says in the August 8 statement.

He describes Mr. Conderanne as a “great asset” to the company’s global financial solutions team in supporting its expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Ashworth expands on the reasons for the appointment in a written reply to questions from Asia Asset Management (AAM).

“We do two things in order to expand our service capabilities,” he says. “First, we listen to our clients to better understand the challenges they face so that we can develop capabilities that are relevant to them and useful in supporting their strategic goals.”

“The second element is a continued and considered investment in our team’s skills and capabilities. Willis Towers Watson will only continue to lead the market in terms of innovation and service if we continue to recruit and develop the best talent.”

Willis Towers Watson’s financial solutions division mitigates risk by way of broking credit and political risk insurance in excess of US$30 billion of emerging market exposure annually, with about 25% of the world market share.

UK-based Willis Towers Watson currently has assets under advisory of over $2.3 trillion, and over $87 billion in total AUM.