Kevin Angelini to drive Asia Pacific strategy consulting for WTW insurance group

13 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Thailand, United Kingdom, Italy By Asia Asset Management

Kevin Angelini has been appointed as head of strategy for Willis Towers Watson’s (WTW) insurance consulting and software business in Asia Pacific.

Kevin Angelini

Based in Hong Kong, he reports to Richard Collis, managing director for this part of the firm’s business in the region. Mr. Angelini brings to the firm over 14 years of experience in strategy, M&A and new market entry.

“Having Kevin on board demonstrates Willis Towers Watson’s commitment to serving clients with additional strategy consulting services. His experience will bring real added-value to the company and to our clients as we look to tap these new opportunities,” remarks Mr. Collis.

Mr. Angelini’s new role is part of the global advisory, broking and solutions company’s strategy to expand its insurance consulting business from a traditional focus on risk consulting and M&A due diligence support, to offering wider strategy consulting services, which include opportunity assessment, competitive landscape and benchmarking, new geography and product line strategy, as well as M&A target screening, selection and execution.

Prior to joining WTW, Mr. Angelini was head of strategy and business development at Generali Asia where he played a large part in building its Asia regional operation by creating the region’s strategy and M&A division from scratch and leading new market-entry initiatives – he also had stints in China, Thailand and Italy while at Generali. Before that, he was with Deloitte’s financial services group in London from 2003 to 2006.

Commenting on how factors such as the low interest rate environment; changing business and risk management processes; insurance as an investment; uncertainty from regulatory change and the digital transformation have impacted the sector, Mr. Collis says: “All of these factors are creating fresh challenges and opportunities in the industry. I look forward to working with Kevin in making recommendations to clients’ strategic business needs.”