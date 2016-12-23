WTW makes two senior financial services hires to strengthen Asia presence

26 September 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has strengthened its financial-services capabilities across Asia with two key hires. Patricia Pang and Kirk Lee have joined the company as executive directors in its financial solutions division.

Stuart Ashworth, managing director, financial solutions, Asia Pacific at WTW, comments: “These are new positions that reflect our ongoing commitment to this high-growth region. Global growth worries and a rising US dollar are likely to put pressure on corporates and supply chains in Asia Pacific, and we believe our clients will benefit from enhanced, on-the-ground, credit-risk expertise.

He continues: “Willis Towers Watson recognises that its clients are under increasing pressure globally to grow their businesses in the face of constantly-changing regulatory and capital requirements. These additional senior resources in the region will allow our clients to maximise their capital and manage their risks.”

Ms. Pang joins WTW from Euler Hermes, where she spent five years as Hong Kong business development manager. In her new Hong Kong-based role, she will be financial solutions credit insurance product leader for North Asia and will support WTW’s clients by focussing on credit, receivable finance, and supply-chain finance.

Mr. Lee comes in as financial solutions regional financial institutions product leader. Based in Singapore, he will be expected to drive WTW’s regional financial institutions business with a focus on trade credit. Prior to taking on his new role, Mr. Lee was a member of the trade programmes and credit insurance unit within the transaction banking, liability and risk-weighted assets management team at Standard Chartered Bank.

“We are delighted to welcome Patricia and Kirk to our global financial solutions team. Asia continues to offer significant growth opportunities for the application of credit- and political-risk insurance solutions for financial institutions and corporate and trader clients, particularly in light of the continuing complex and volatile political and economic landscape [we are] currently being confronted [with],” remarks Paul Davidson, chairman and chief executive officer, financial solutions at WTW.

Established in 1979, WTW’s financial solutions division is among the world’s largest structured credit- and political-risk brokers. The business mitigates risk by way of broking credit- and political-risk insurance in excess of US$30 billion of emerging-market exposure annually, with approximately 25% of the world market share.