Warburg confirms Fortune SG buy, pledges “full support” to management

03 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Liz Mak

US private equity powerhouse Warburg Pincus unveiled its planned acquisition of a 49% stake in Shanghai joint-venture, Fortune SG Fund Management, from France’s Societe Generale (SocGen) on Wednesday, and signalled “full support” and encouragement for the management team to stay on.

The announcement by the US$44 billion private equity shop confirms Asia Asset Management’s (AAM) report of the impending deal.

Warburg Pincus says the acquisition has been approved by China Securities Regulatory Commission, the market regulator. AAM previously reported that it’s expected to close within this month, and that the price tag has not been finalised.

In a statement announcing the deal, Warburg Pincus – where former US Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner has made his home since leaving politics – signals it understands the growing pains of the domestic industry amid China’s financial reforms and economic transformation, but says it believes in the long-term outlook.

“Warburg is firmly optimistic about China's asset management industry and the long-term growth prospects of the mutual fund business. The acquisition of the stake in Fortune SG makes for an important step in our setup for strategic investments into that business,” Ben Zhou, the Hong Kong-based managing director in charge of Chinese financial services investments at Warburg Pincus, says in the statement.

“We look at the fund business as an evergreen industry. Warburg Pincus will dig deep into our 50 years of experience in asset management, offer our full support, and give what resources and expertise that Fortune SG needs, and help build it into the most distinctive and competitive fund management company platform in China,” he adds.

Mr. Zhou describes the management team at Fortune SG as “visionary” and “highly competent”, recognising its achievement in having built a company known for its stability and reputation in the industry.

Fortune SG is known for several “star products” in China, particularly in thematic funds investing into Chinese consumption, new industries and absolute returns; as well as having a sizeable suite of quantitative strategies, including leading the industry as the biggest provider of exchange-traded products.

Mr. Zhou says there are several areas where Warburg Pincus may be able to add value, citing its strength in strategic planning, product development and financial technology.

“The development in Fortune SG has arrived at a new turning point as the Chinese wealth management industry has moved on. The future of Fortune SG as an asset management platform lies in its ability to offer diversified products and put fund investors’ interest first,” he says.

For SocGen, France’s third-largest bank by assets, the sale of the stake will mark its exit from the Chinese fund market after a 14-year presence through the joint-venture it built with Chinese partner Baosteel Group – renamed China Baowu Steel Group Corporation since a government-mandated merger with a Wuhan-based competitor at the end of last year – which holds the other 51% stake in Fortune SG.

SocGen twice declined to comment when approached by AAM.

The bank, which reported its latest quarterly results on Wednesday, did not disclose the planned sale in its financial statements, but says it will reveal a new strategic plan for 2017-2020 in November.

SocGen’s net profit for the quarter ended June 30 fell 28% from a year ago, dragged by legal costs stemming from a long-running lawsuit with the Libyan Investment Authority.