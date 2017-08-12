AUM of largest alternative managers up 10% in 2016

20 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Asia Asset Management

The AUM of the 100 largest global alternative asset managers rose 10% to US$4 trillion last year from 2015, with the biggest share belonging to real estate managers, according to a survey by Willis Towers Watson.

The global investment advisory firm’s Global Alternative Survey says real estate managers accounted for 35% of assets, or $1.4 trillion, as at December 31, 2016. Private equity and hedge fund managers were the second largest, each with a 17% share, or $695 billion and $675 billion, respectively.

The survey covers seven main investor groups across ten alternative asset classes.

“Consistent with past survey results, overall assets under management globally continue to be dominated by developed market managers located predominantly in the US and Europe,” Richard Tan, head of private markets for Asia at Willis Towers Watson, says in a July 18 email to reporters.

Investments by Asian institutional investors were relatively stable though he notes a “significant uptick in investor interest for illiquid credit products requested by Asian institutions”.

Illiquid credit such as private debt and distressed debt grew the most, with AUM doubling to $360 billion in 2016 from the previous year. By contrast, assets allocated to direct hedge fund strategies fell to $675 billion from $755 billion in 2015.

Mr. Tan says the withdrawal of capital from hedge funds was due to “high fees, skewed alignment of interests and performance headwinds”, a trend that is aligned with Willis Towers Watson’s view that “the hedge fund industry needs to change, with those willing to offer greater transparency and display value for money likely to prosper going forward”.

Pension funds were the biggest investor in alternative asset classes, accounting for 33% of total assets, followed by wealth managers at 15%. The share for insurance companies grew to 12% in 2016 from 10% in 2015. “Although the alternative asset manager universe continues to be dominated by pension fund assets, as solutions have continued to evolve that are better aligned to investor needs and incorporate lower cost structures, we have seen growing interest from other investor groups such as insurers looking to lock-in alpha opportunities presented by continued volatility,” Mr. Tan says.

The survey found that US-based Bridgewater Associates is the largest manager in terms of overall AUM, with over $116 billion invested in direct hedge funds as of December 31, 2016.