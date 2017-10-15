More upside for global equities in 2018

12 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, USA, Europe By Goh Thean Eu

Although the global equities market has enjoyed a multi-year bull run, there is still room for further upside in 2018, according to Boston-based asset manager Wellington Management.

Andrew Sharp-Paul, Wellington Management Singapore's investment director, says Europe and Asia will be the biggest beneficiaries of the continued market run-up.

“If you look at the valuations, the US equities market has already seen a significant up cycle, so it naturally leads to lower expectations of return in the market,” Mr. Sharp-Paul told reporters at a media briefing held in conjunction with the launch of UOB Asset Management's United Global Income Focus Fund (UGIFF) in Kuala Lumpur on October 10.

"Nevertheless, we are still optimistic on all markets, including the US," he says.

The MSCI ACWI Index, which captures the performance of large and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed markets and 24 emerging markets, has appreciated more than 19% from January 1-September 30 this year, and gained an average 10.79% over the past five years. The index has registered annual growth in all but one of the past five years.

"If you think of the global cycle, and the improving global economy, Asia is the place to benefit from all that. As long as China maintains its solid footing, it should provide the same trajectory for the overall Asia market as well," Mr. Sharp-Paul says.

"We have started to shift our focuses to Asian equities already."

In addition, recent election results in Germany and France are positive for the European equities market, and the region's financial sector, he adds.

To be sure, there are risks that Mr. Sharp-Paul and his team will be monitoring closely.

"In 2018, there will be a lot of uncertainties, especially in the US,” where tax reform is “still a little hazy and uncertain,” he says. “Another uncertainty from the US is the composition of the Federal Reserve's (board seats). “

There are several vacant seats on the Fed board. As well, Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen’s term will expire in February next year.

Meanwhile, UOB Asset Management Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Lim Suet Ling describes the launch of the new UGIFF as timely given global market uncertainty and expectations of increased volatility

"In the medium term, we expect global markets to maintain a positive growth trajectory. We expect the US Federal Reserve to continue on its path towards gradual interest rate hikes and the European Central Bank to complete its asset purchase programme by 2018,” she says.

"However, investors are concerned about the impact resulting from these monetary policy decision and expect volatility to rise. We believe it is prudent to be prepared to implement a more cautious stance should market risks increase.”

UGIFF is a multi-asset, all-weather fund that seeks to offer investors the potential for regular income and capital appreciation by investing in a broad spectrum of global asset classes that outperform in different economic environments. It aims to provide investors with returns of 4%-5% a year.

It is also a feeder fund as at least 90% of the net asset value will be invested in the United Income Focus Trust, which is managed by UOB Asset Management Ltd. Wellington Management is the sub-manager.

Wellington Management had AUM of over US$1 trillion as at June 30. UOB Asset Management had AUM of more than S$17.5 billion (US$12.88 billion) as at August 31.